Analysts Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) PT at $13.75

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth about $754,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 816.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in PG&E by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PCG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.42. 420,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,539,303. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PG&E has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

