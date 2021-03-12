Analysts Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target at $184.56

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.56.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after acquiring an additional 299,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,112,000 after acquiring an additional 663,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after acquiring an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $2.86 on Friday, reaching $163.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

