Analysts Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Price Target at C$24.06

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.06.

ERO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of Ero Copper stock traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.02. 127,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,794. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.13. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$8.40 and a 12 month high of C$25.10.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.