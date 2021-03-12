Analysts Set Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Price Target at $36.67

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ CNST opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.80.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $235,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $150,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $584,385.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,385.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,213 shares of company stock worth $1,682,089. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

