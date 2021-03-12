Analysts Set Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Target Price at $51.67

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In related news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $392,759.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $57,691,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,092,000 after purchasing an additional 694,793 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $32,786,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 565,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,024,000 after purchasing an additional 458,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIMC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.43. 556,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.