Analysts Offer Predictions for Waitr Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Waitr in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Waitr’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Waitr presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -3.86. Waitr has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waitr by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 638,167 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waitr by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after buying an additional 1,409,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Waitr by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 1,059,609 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Waitr by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 266,883 shares in the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

