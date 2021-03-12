Analysts Offer Predictions for Patterson Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PDCO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.