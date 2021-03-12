Analysts Offer Predictions for Everi Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Everi in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVRI. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. Everi has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 3.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $52,162.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,836.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,084 shares of company stock worth $1,544,140 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

