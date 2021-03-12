Analysts Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.63. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,775%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

UMBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

UMBF traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $95.17. The company had a trading volume of 217,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,799. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.52. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $95.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

In other news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $30,794.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at $665,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James D. Rine sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $81,333.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,231.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,525. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3,230.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

