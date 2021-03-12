Analysts Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.25. Tyler Technologies reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.50.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,135 shares of company stock valued at $28,953,648. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock traded up $11.05 on Thursday, reaching $411.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,350. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $247.22 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $440.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.43.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.