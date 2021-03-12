Analysts Expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.48 Billion

Analysts forecast that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will post $10.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.37 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $9.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $45.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.09 billion to $46.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $48.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.52 billion to $49.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sanofi.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. 33,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 4.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanofi (SNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.