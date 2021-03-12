Analysts Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to post $2.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.38 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $3.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $12.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $13.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.12 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on HFC. Argus downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

NYSE HFC traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,857. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after buying an additional 5,230,433 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after buying an additional 1,655,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 551.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after buying an additional 2,159,398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after buying an additional 645,816 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after buying an additional 1,277,802 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

