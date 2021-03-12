Analysts Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. FMC posted earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.19.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.60. 7,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day moving average is $110.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $123.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.