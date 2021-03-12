Analysts Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. Core-Mark also reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CORE. Jefferies Financial Group cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $39.19 on Friday. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other Core-Mark news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $224,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Core-Mark by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,769,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,823,000 after purchasing an additional 212,695 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Core-Mark by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,267,000 after purchasing an additional 55,805 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Core-Mark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,909,000 after buying an additional 148,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,982,000 after buying an additional 65,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

