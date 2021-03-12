Analysts Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will announce $68.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.50 million and the lowest is $68.34 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $69.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $283.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.17 million to $283.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $293.40 million, with estimates ranging from $292.40 million to $294.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 289,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $845.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

