Analysts Anticipate Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.41 Million

Analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will report sales of $69.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.70 million and the lowest is $69.12 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $74.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $238.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.72 million to $238.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $352.32 million, with estimates ranging from $350.80 million to $353.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WPRT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,638,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 842,023 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,635 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $9.53 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

