Analysts Anticipate Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.39. Vipshop reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Vipshop by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 9.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vipshop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 0.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 96,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

