Analysts Anticipate Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.33). Trip.com Group posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Shares of TCOM traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $43.08. 347,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,937,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $41.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 81.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $413,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $457,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39,935 shares in the last quarter.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

