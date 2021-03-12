Analysts Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Hudbay Minerals reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.

HBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 201,611 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. 1,292,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $8.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0079 dividend. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.26%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

