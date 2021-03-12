Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will announce sales of $189.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.60 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $185.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $764.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $742.70 million to $784.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $795.13 million, with estimates ranging from $760.10 million to $826.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of HTA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,329. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.53 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,579,000 after purchasing an additional 798,494 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,524,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,631,000 after purchasing an additional 57,368 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,386,000 after buying an additional 568,182 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.