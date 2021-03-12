Analysts Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.11. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $109,549.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $151,129.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,219,163 shares of company stock worth $67,800,605. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 123,775 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90,561 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. 1,246,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,069. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $490.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -11.94%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

