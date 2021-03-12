Analysts Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $669.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report $669.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $680.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $654.20 million. Endo International reported sales of $820.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $760.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Endo International by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Endo International by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Endo International stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 108,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,265. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.