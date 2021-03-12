Analysts Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.30. Continental Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. 1,644,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $32.39.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 15.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Continental Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Continental Resources by 72.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 31,939 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

