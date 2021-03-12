Analysts Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.67 Million

Analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will post $376.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $376.00 million to $377.34 million. Conn’s posted sales of $412.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CONN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

CONN stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.04 million, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In other news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $151,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at $717,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Conn’s by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Conn’s by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

