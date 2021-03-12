Analysts Anticipate Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. Cassava Sciences reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cassava Sciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

SAVA stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. 41,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,090,898. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 525,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $3,319,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

