Analysts Anticipate Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.41 Million

Analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will report sales of $52.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the highest is $54.50 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $45.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $270.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.50 million to $276.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $368.53 million, with estimates ranging from $356.90 million to $396.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDLX. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.17.

NASDAQ CDLX traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $127.37. The stock had a trading volume of 389,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,966. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $270,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,908 shares in the company, valued at $33,409,121.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,886 shares of company stock worth $9,272,599. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 241.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 477.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

