Analysts Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to post sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Big Lots.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,856,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,435,000 after acquiring an additional 119,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,879,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after acquiring an additional 42,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 236,055 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Big Lots stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.02. 24,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,849. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
