Analysts Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to post sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Big Lots.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIG shares. Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,856,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,435,000 after acquiring an additional 119,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,879,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after acquiring an additional 42,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 236,055 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.02. 24,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,849. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.