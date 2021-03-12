Amplify Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,446 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 431% compared to the average volume of 461 call options.

AMPY opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. Amplify Energy has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMPY. Roth Capital raised Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

