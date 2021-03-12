Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.03 EPS

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 202.58%.

Amplify Energy stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. 13,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,043. The company has a market cap of $130.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 4.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79. Amplify Energy has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.