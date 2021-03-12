AMO Coin Price Up 3.8% This Week (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $16.61 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00050517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.65 or 0.00665348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00065465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,606,519,131 coins. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

