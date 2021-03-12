AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598,826 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.38% of AMETEK worth $662,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2,454.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,358,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,308 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,864,000 after purchasing an additional 831,365 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,050,000 after purchasing an additional 541,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $58,987,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.22.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $28,205.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,153.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 14,072 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,660,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,520 shares of company stock worth $17,186,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.