AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

AMETEK has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AMETEK has a payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMETEK to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

AME stock opened at $120.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.51. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $204,125.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,586,326.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,520 shares of company stock valued at $17,186,796. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.22.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

