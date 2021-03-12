AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

AMERISAFE has decreased its dividend by 74.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AMERISAFE has a payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $70.26.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

