Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its target price raised by Truist from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $52.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $880,680 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

