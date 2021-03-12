Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Sells C$108,000.00 in Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Steven Dean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302,250 shares in the company, valued at C$1,406,430.
Shares of TSE ARG opened at C$1.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72.
