Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Sells C$108,000.00 in Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Steven Dean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302,250 shares in the company, valued at C$1,406,430.

Shares of TSE ARG opened at C$1.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

