American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%.

American Vanguard stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,714. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.73 million, a P/E ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.02. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

