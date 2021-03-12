American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $250.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMT. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $270.09.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.15. 13,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,952. American Tower has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in American Tower by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.