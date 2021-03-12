American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Gap Up to $27.83

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.83, but opened at $31.11. American Public Education shares last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 9,888 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on APEI. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $593.35 million, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. Analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 226.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

