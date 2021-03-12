American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $41.09.

Several research firms recently commented on APEI. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

