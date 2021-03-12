American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.39-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.047-88.047 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.17 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APEI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.35 million, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. Equities analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

