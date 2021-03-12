American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend payout ratio of 160.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

NYSE AMH opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.