American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Sells $8,658,269.76 in Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $147.75 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $151.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.63 and its 200 day moving average is $115.11. The stock has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.