American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director Joyce Ann Chapman Sells 6,036 Shares

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $184,761.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AEL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. 4,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). Equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEL. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

