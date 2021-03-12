Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Ameresco stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,317. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $708,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $172,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,842,898 shares in the company, valued at $102,630,989.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,113,664 shares of company stock worth $56,596,991. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,726,000 after acquiring an additional 107,290 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,075,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ameresco by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 213,368 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Ameresco by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Ameresco by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 249,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

