Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 413,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Amcor by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

