Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Trading Up 6%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares were up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.74 and last traded at $118.31. Approximately 426,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 848,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.14.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $489,967.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,578,536.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,825 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 368.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 121,751 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 87,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

