Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.3% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,062.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,215.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,196.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

