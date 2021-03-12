Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) vs. Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Head to Head Review

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Amarin has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avenue Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Amarin and Avenue Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin -2.69% -2.70% -1.72% Avenue Therapeutics N/A -192.35% -151.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Amarin and Avenue Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin 0 5 8 0 2.62 Avenue Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Amarin presently has a consensus target price of $10.58, indicating a potential upside of 73.21%. Avenue Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.92%. Given Amarin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Amarin is more favorable than Avenue Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.8% of Amarin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Amarin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amarin and Avenue Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin $429.76 million 5.53 -$22.65 million ($0.07) -87.29 Avenue Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.91 million ($1.65) -3.53

Amarin has higher revenue and earnings than Avenue Therapeutics. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avenue Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amarin beats Avenue Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing REDUCE-IT for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. The company sells its products principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers through direct sales force. It has a collaboration with Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize drug products and indications based on the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Vascepa, the omega-3 acid, and eicosapentaenoic acid. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Effective as of December 31, 2019, Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

