Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amarin reported encouraging fourth-quarter results wherein earnings and sales beat estimates. The company’s sole marketed drug Vascepa has been on a strong growth trajectory for the last four years. The drug’s recent label expansion for cardiovascular indication looks promising. The growth trend for Vascepa is expected to continue in 2021. The company expanded its sales force and started promotional programs to create awareness for Vascepa’s expanded label. These initiatives are likely to drive sales higher. The company is looking to get approval for the drug in additional countries. However, Amarin is over-dependent on Vascepa for growth. Meanwhile, COVID-19 is adversely impacting Vascepa’s sales growth, which is likely to continue in 2021. Moreover, rising generic competition remains a concern.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMRN. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

AMRN stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -122.18 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,712.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

