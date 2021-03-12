Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) PT Raised to $66.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 65.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from $47.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Altus Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Altus Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.60.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

